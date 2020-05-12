POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egypt's property sector gets $6.4B stimulus during pandemic | Money Talks
Egypt's property sector gets $6.4B stimulus during pandemic | Money Talks
In Egypt, the central bank has announced a support package worth $6.4 billion dollars for the real estate industry, which is under increasing strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has killed more than 500 people and infected nearly 10,000 in the country. But many developers believe the package will only slow down an inevitable crash in the sector, which employs 1.6 million Egyptians and contributes $37.6 billion dollars or 16% of the country's GDP. Shoaib Hasan explains. #Egypt #Pandemic #RealEstate
May 12, 2020
