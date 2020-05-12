Saudi Aramco's Q1 profit falls 25% to $16.6B | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The sharp plunge in international oil prices has taken a toll on the world's largest crude producer, Saudi Aramco. The company's profits have taken a dive in the first quarter, and that was before oil prices completed their spectacular crash. Earnings could stay low in the coming months as demand struggles to pick-up. And that's likely to squeeze Saudi Arabia's finances even further. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, economist and energy analyst, Cornelia Meyer, joined us from London. She's the chairwoman and CEO of Meyer Resources. #SaudiAramco #OilPrices #Coronavirus
May 12, 2020
