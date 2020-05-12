World Share

Afghanistan Attacks: Dozens dead in suicide blast Nangarhar, shooting in Kabul

It's been a day of disturbing violence in Afghanistan where special forces are engaged in an ongoing battle with unidentified gunmen who attacked a Kabul maternity hospital. At least 16 people including mothers, their newborn babies, and nurses have been killed. And in the east of the country, two dozen people were killed in a bomb attack. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the military to transition into offensive mode to fight insurgents. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on this developing story.