HEALTHY AT HOME: The growth of gardening

On this programme we'll look at growing your own not just food but flowers too and how it can help relieve mental stress. And we have tips from the top on how to make the best of these bad times Guests in Segment 1: Alistair Griffiths Royal Horticultural Society Ekta Chaudhary Presenter of 'Garden Up' on Youtube Guests in Segment 2: David Domoney Chartered Horticulturist Sue Stuart-Smith Author of 'Well Gardened Mind' #Covid-19 #Gardening #Horticulture