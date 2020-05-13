POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK economy suffers worst contraction since financial crisis | Money Talks
07:18
BizTech
UK economy suffers worst contraction since financial crisis | Money Talks
The UK economy shrank by a record 5.8 percent in March as a coronavirus lockdown crippled business activity, leading to the worst contraction since the 2008 financial crisis. But the figures reflect just one full week of the lockdown, suggesting the worst is yet to come. Hoping to reignite economic growth, the government has begun relaxing its restrictions. But as Sibel Karkus reports, a return to business, as usual, may take many months. For more on this Vicky Pryce joined us from London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UK #Coronavirus #Lockdown
May 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?