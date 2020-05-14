POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN issues dire economic outlook due to coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks
UN issues dire economic outlook due to coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks
The United Nations has warned the coronavirus pandemic could shrink the world economy at the fastest pace in nearly a century.. plunging another 34-million people into extreme poverty this year. The UN's latest World Economic Situation and Prospect report says the global economy could shrink more than 3-percent in 2020. And while governments do their best to contain the virus and the economic damage that goes with it, health officials suggest they may have to learn to live with it. Sibel Karkus reports. For more on this Joann Weiner joined us from Washington DC. She's an Associate Professor in Economics at George Washington University. #UnitedNations #Coronavirus #Poverty
May 14, 2020
