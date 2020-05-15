World Share

Dr Rick Bright says US lacks plan to defeat Covid-19

A whistleblower who claims he was fired by the Trump administration for raising concerns about its response to the coronavirus pandemic has warned that the US could be facing “the darkest winter of modern times”. Dr. Rick Bright the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has told a Congressional committee that a new strategy is urgently needed to prevent many more lives being lost. Here’s our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain #uscoronavirus #trumpcoronavirus #rickbright