World Share

More than 4,000 deaths, unemployment surging in Mexico

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than four thousand people in Mexico, and unemployment is surging. Many of those who have lost their jobs are young people. Valeria Leon brings us the story of one group of friends who turned what could have been a catastrophic loss into a creative way to help others while, at the same time, keeping themselves afloat. #mexicocoronavirus #mexicounemployment #mexicodeaths