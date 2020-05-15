World Share

Is Turkey's Food Supply Safe From a COVID-19 Outbreak?

In April, there was an explosion of coronavirus cases at more than a hundred meat plants across the US that infected thousands of people and killed dozens of others. Many plants shut down fearing an unsafe work environment, which caused food prices to soar. And it's not just the US: meat processing plants in Germany, Brazil, and other beef exporters also saw outbreaks infecting hundreds of workers. So far, Turkey hasn't seen any major clusters within its food supply chain. But how long will that last? Guests: Sevim Seda Yamac Assistant Professor at Konya Food and Agriculture University Abeer Etefa Spokesperson at WFP Middle East