COVID-19: Is It Too Early to Reopen?
13:31
World
Turkey is following the path of several countries that have relaxed coronavirus restrictions to jumpstart their economies. But many of the countries that partially reopened have seen spikes in coronavirus cases. Now that Turkey is starting to loosen its containment measures, can it avoid new outbreaks from emerging? Guests: Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University David Alexander Professor at University College London
May 15, 2020
