Slovenia declares an end to its Covid-19 outbreak

In Europe, countries continue to slowly open up after lockdown. The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have re-opened their shared borders to create a so-called Baltic travel bubble. In other countries schools and cafes are slowly getting back to business. In the UK a study suggests 24 people a day are now getting infected in London, which has sparked a debate about easing lockdown at different speeds across the country. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest developments across Europe.