Egypt's real estate sector falters amid Covid-19 worries
01:46
World
Egypt's real estate sector falters amid Covid-19 worries
Egypt's Central Bank has announced a support package worth 6.4 billion dollars for the real estate industry, which is under increasing strain from the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has killed nearly 600 people and infected more than 11,000. But many developers believe the package will only slow down an inevitable crash in the sector. Shoaib Hasan explains. #EgyptEconomy #RealEstateIndustry #CoronavirusPandemic
May 16, 2020
