Netanyahu to head unity government for next 18 months
02:19
World
Netanyahu to head unity government for next 18 months
After three inconclusive elections, Israel finally has a government. Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly won the last ballot in March. He will keep his premiership and form a record fifth government. His main political rival Benny Gantz is his coalition partner and will become Prime Minister in 18 months’ time. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #israelunitygovernment #israeligovernment #netanyahu
May 18, 2020
