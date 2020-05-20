POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How to Tackle the Domestic Violence Surge During Coronavirus Lockdowns
How to Tackle the Domestic Violence Surge During Coronavirus Lockdowns
COVID-19 has forced millions of people to stay at home and it's led to a dramatic rise in domestic abuse. The UN says if lockdown orders remain for much longer, more than 30 million people globally could face some form of domestic violence. So, why has there been such a surge in abuse and what can be done to stop it during a global pandemic? Guests: Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Executive Director of UN Women Evelyn Regner Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee for Women's Rights and Gender Equality Nicole Jacobs Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales
May 20, 2020
