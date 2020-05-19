BizTech Share

Coronavirus pushes Japan towards worst post-war slump | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Japan into recession. It's reported a second consecutive quarter of contraction for the first three months of 2020. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the figures don't include a state of emergency imposed last month, which has brought much of the economy to a standstill. And that means the worst is yet to come. For more on this, we spoke to Bill Emmott in Dublin. He's the Chairman of the Japan Society of the UK and former editor-in-chief of The Economist. #Coronavirus #Japan #Recession