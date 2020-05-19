POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump takes hydroxychloroquine despite scientists’ concerns
Trump takes hydroxychloroquine despite scientists’ concerns
US President Trump says he’s taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent himself contracting coronavirus, even though scientists have warned against it as a treatment for Covid-19. Trump made the startling claim at the White House during a round table discussion with restaurant executives. The President’s comments overshadowed the US’s latest attack on the World Health Organisation which the administration accused of allowing the coronavirus crisis to “spin out of control” costing many lives in the process. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has the details. #trump #trumpcoronavirus #trumpmalariadrug
May 19, 2020
