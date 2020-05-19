POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Obamagate? The latest Trump nonsense gets short shrift from his allies
15:00
World
Obamagate? The latest Trump nonsense gets short shrift from his allies
- Trump has begun his dog-whistle politics again, speaking of Obamagate and accusing the former president of an un-known, unnamed crime. But, his top lawyer has poured cold water on any formal legal action - 70 new cases of COVID19 linked to schools in France. Many still want schools reopened sooner rather than later - Kevin Mayer leaves Disney and joins Tiki's Tok #Obamagate #KevinMayer
May 19, 2020
