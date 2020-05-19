POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Is there a hidden health crisis?
World
What if you are sick or unwell? Not with Covid 19, but you are frightened that going to hospital could be worse than living for now with what you have. What are the hidden health costs caused by the coronavirus? Guests: Khaled Sadek Family Doctor Jacob Lant Healthwatch England Helen Bulbeck Director of Services at Brainstrust Alex Munster Cancer Centre Doctor Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD. #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #HealthCrisis
May 19, 2020
