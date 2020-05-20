World Share

Trump to stay on malaria drug a little while longer

US President Donald Trump has been defending his use of the drug hydroxychloroquine despite warnings from medical experts and opposition politicians that people could be putting their lives at risk if they follow his example. Trump made the surprise revelation that he was taking the drug to prevent covid-19 even though there’s no evidence it’s effective against the virus. As our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the story continues to dominate the news agenda in the US. #trumphydroxychloroquine #hydroxychloroquine #trumpmalariadrug