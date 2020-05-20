World Share

Testing Democracy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As the 2020 campaign heats up, amid a catastrophic public health crisis, Republicans and Democrats face off in what is shaping up to be an unpredictable presidential election. Americans will have to decide who the best suited candidate is to become commander-in-chief and lead the country out of a catastrophic public health and economic crisis. Can the democratic contender, former Vice President Joe Biden, galvanize the young progressive base amid a stay-at-home order? Will Donald Trump's campaign for a sweeping investigation into the Obama administration excite his base or challenge the rule of law? #democracy Guests: Nina Turner- Former National Co-Chair for the Sanders 2020 Presidential Campaign and a former state senator from Ohio K.T. McFarland- President Trump's first Deputy National Security Advisor, serving under Michael Flynn