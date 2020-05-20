POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thinkers in Isolation: The Newsmakers Speaks to Brad Evans
15:24
World
Thinkers in Isolation: The Newsmakers Speaks to Brad Evans
'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' is a collection of essays featuring renowned critical thinkers and artists reflecting on COVID-19 and its potential society-altering consequences. We invited one of the theorists who contributed to the collection as well as the curator Brad Evans on the show to get their opinions on how self-isolation is impacting culture, society and politics as we know it. Guests: Brad Evans Curator of 'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' Simon Critchley Professor of Philosophy at the New School for Social Research
May 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?