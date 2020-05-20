World Share

Thinkers in Isolation: The Newsmakers Speaks to Brad Evans

'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' is a collection of essays featuring renowned critical thinkers and artists reflecting on COVID-19 and its potential society-altering consequences. We invited one of the theorists who contributed to the collection as well as the curator Brad Evans on the show to get their opinions on how self-isolation is impacting culture, society and politics as we know it. Guests: Brad Evans Curator of 'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' Simon Critchley Professor of Philosophy at the New School for Social Research