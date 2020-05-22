What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

You Are an Artist | Arter’s 10th Year Anniversary | Beethoven's 250th Birthday

On this homemade edition of showcase, we learn what it takes to be an artist, explore 10 years of Arter and celebrate Beethoven's 250th anniversary. Sarah Urist Green, Author of You Are an Artist​ 00:42 Ilkay Balic, Director of Communications at Arter 08:11 Reimar Volker, Director of Goethe Institute Istanbul 15:00 The Comeback of the Drive-in Movie Theaters​ 23:29 #Artist #Beethoven #Arter