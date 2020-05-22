POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 Hits Refugee Camps | Global Backlash Against China
26:05
World
COVID-19 Hits Refugee Camps | Global Backlash Against China
There are growing fears of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Bangladesh's Cox Bazaar, one of the largest refugee camps in the world. Home to more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims, the camp has confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. What measures are aid groups taking to prevent a potential catastrophe there? Plus, many nations are rethinking their economic ties to China over the coronavirus, which has caused major disruptions to global supply chains. So, as world leaders pledge to move operations out of China, can the world really decouple from the largest exporting, and manufacturing nation? Guests: Steven Corliss UN Refugee Agency Representative in Bangladesh Xiaolan Fu Professor at Oxford University Altay Atli Lecturer at Bogazici University
May 22, 2020
