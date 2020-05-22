POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can the World Really Decouple From China?
The global backlash against China is mounting with more than a hundred countries calling for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Now many nations, sensing a need to better protect fragile global supply chains, are urging their companies to leave China. US retailer Walmart has already shifted some orders of plastics and packaging to Turkey due to pandemic-induced supply disruptions in China. So, is this the beginning of the world breaking away from China's supply chain? And can Turkey and other countries play a role in filling those trade gaps? Guests: Xiaolan Fu Professor at Oxford University Altay Atli Lecturer at Bogazici University
May 22, 2020
