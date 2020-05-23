POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s fatalities pass 20,000 after record daily death toll
02:54
World
Brazil’s fatalities pass 20,000 after record daily death toll
With a record high of nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil's official coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000. Infections are also growing sharply, making Brazil one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic. But President Bolsonaro has campaigned against the lockdowns imposed by state governors, and says Brazilians should get back to work. Liz Maddock reports. #BrazilCoronavirus #JairBolsonaro #BrazilLockdown
May 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?