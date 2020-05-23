POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Trump tells US states to reopen places of worship
01:51
World
President Trump tells US states to reopen places of worship
The US president Donald Trump is demanding houses of worship in America reopen to the public immediately. Trump says churches, mosques and synagogues fit into the category of 'essential' services. However, the order could set him on a collision course with State Governors who have the power to keep them closed during the coronavirus crisis. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #DonaldTrump #HouseOfWorship #USLockdown
May 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?