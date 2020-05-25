POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic Effect on Architecture Industry
On this homemade edition of Showcase, we talk about how the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in our architecture. Jack Balderrama Morley, Managing Editor of The Architect's Newspaper​ 00:32 William Ti, Principal Architect at WTA​ 05:38 Arjun Kaicker, Architect and Workplace Consultant 11:33 Scott Francisco, Founder and Director of Pilot Projects Design Collective 19:32 #Architecture​ #Pandemic #Coronavirus
May 25, 2020
