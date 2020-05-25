May 25, 2020
25:14
Pandemic Effect on Architecture Industry
On this homemade edition of Showcase, we talk about how the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in our architecture. Jack Balderrama Morley, Managing Editor of The Architect's Newspaper 00:32 William Ti, Principal Architect at WTA 05:38 Arjun Kaicker, Architect and Workplace Consultant 11:33 Scott Francisco, Founder and Director of Pilot Projects Design Collective 19:32 #Architecture #Pandemic #Coronavirus
