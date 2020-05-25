World Share

Coronavirus Crisis: Technology's Tipping Point | COVID-19: The Cultural Effect

People once feared machines would destroy humanity, but are they now the ones saving it? We look at how technology is fighting the coronavirus. Plus, we ask how culture has played a role in the spread of COVID-19. Guests: Gerd Leonhard Futurist and Author of 'Technology vs. Humanity: The Coming Clash Between Man and Machine’ Fabrice Goffin Co-CEO of ZORABOTS Michele Gelfand Author of 'Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire Our World '