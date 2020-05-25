POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York fashion stores suffer major losses amid lockdown | Money Talks
New York fashion stores suffer major losses amid lockdown | Money Talks
American fashion retailers are facing unprecedented challenges. With many stores closed, consumers staying home and record levels of unemployment, several high-profile companies have already filed for bankruptcy and analysts predict more will follow. According to consulting firm McKinsey up to a third of global fashion players will not survive the crisis. Jade Barker examines what the future of fashion holds and how retailers are adapting. #FashionRetailers #Coronavirus #Lockdown
May 25, 2020
