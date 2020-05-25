POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aid workers help Syrian orphans celebrate Eid al Fitr
01:39
World
Aid workers help Syrian orphans celebrate Eid al Fitr
For children in conflict zones, the risk of losing family and home is never far away. The constant displacement of civilians by the conflict in Syria keeps actual figures out of reach, but according to Turkey’s Humanitarian and Social Research Center, an estimated 1 million children have been made orphans by a decade of war. Sarah Balter explains the help some are getting to celebrate the Eid holiday, despite their losses. #syriaeid #orphansinsyria #syrianorphans
May 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?