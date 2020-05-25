World Share

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser refuses to quit

The British PM is facing a crisis of trust because of the actions of his senior adviser. At the end of March, after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown and told people not to leave their homes, Dominic Cummings travelled more than 400 kilometers to a family home in the north of England. PM Johnson says Cummings has done nothing wrong, but with the country’s entire population having sacrificed their freedom for two months, so many not being able to work, others banned from seeing family members, and almost everyone who lost a loved one to Covid-19 unable to attend funerals, the British public is furious at the rule-makers appearing to think they are above the law and not following their own guidance. Sarah Morice reports. #dominiccummings #borisjohnson #uknews