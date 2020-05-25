POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser refuses to quit
02:26
World
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser refuses to quit
The British PM is facing a crisis of trust because of the actions of his senior adviser. At the end of March, after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown and told people not to leave their homes, Dominic Cummings travelled more than 400 kilometers to a family home in the north of England. PM Johnson says Cummings has done nothing wrong, but with the country’s entire population having sacrificed their freedom for two months, so many not being able to work, others banned from seeing family members, and almost everyone who lost a loved one to Covid-19 unable to attend funerals, the British public is furious at the rule-makers appearing to think they are above the law and not following their own guidance. Sarah Morice reports. #dominiccummings #borisjohnson #uknews
May 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?