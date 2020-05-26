BizTech Share

UK to reopen thousands of non-essential shops | Money Talks

The UK is set to reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centers starting from June. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a timetable to get businesses up and running again as his government eases a coronavirus lockdown. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the news has been overshadowed by a political scandal. We were also joined by Patrick Minford from Cardiff. He's a Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, and is the former adviser to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. #UnitedKingdom #Coronavirus #Lockdown