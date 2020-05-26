BizTech Share

LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy protection in the US | Money Talks

The coronavirus- ravaged airline industry has been dealt another blow after Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines, filed for bankruptcy. It's the latest airline to fall victim to a sharp drop in air travel because of the pandemic. But Germany's flag carrier, Lufthansa, has been saved from collapse after the government agreed to a 10-billion- dollar rescue package. Mobin Nasir reports on the turbulence that's continuing to hit the aviation industry. For more, Hassan Shahidi, aviation analyst and President & CEO at the Flight Safety Foundation, joined us from Alexandria, Virginia. #LATAM #Bankruptcy #Coronavirus