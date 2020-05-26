POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spanish regions to reopen to international tourists in July
Spanish regions to reopen to international tourists in July
Spain has experienced a trauma like few other countries. More than 27,000 deaths from Covid-19 speak of the horrors of the past three months. The stories of hospitals being told not to treat the most elderly patients, facilities overwhelmed by the number of people needing ICU beds, the fourth highest total of infections in the world. The government has used emergency powers to take control of the crisis, and if it can even be said after so much suffering, it’s worked. The past week has been encouraging in terms of new deaths and infections, and while remembering those who have been lost, the country is slowly re-opening. Iolo ap Daffyd has a European round-up. #europecoronavirus #ukcoronavirus #spaincoronavirus
May 26, 2020
