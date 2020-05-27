World Share

RUSSIA: 20 years of Putin

Twenty years as Russia’s leader and Vladimir Putin has no appetite for leaving office. So what makes him seemingly indestructible and what changes has he brought to his own country and the rest of the world? Guests: Olga Oliker Program Director at International Crisis Group Marko Gasic International Affairs Commentator Vyacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Victor Sebestyen Historian Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Putin #Russia #elections