World Share

Will Mahmoud Abbas Sever Ties With Israel?

Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority and Israel have had a fragile security cooperation between occupied and occupier in the West Bank. But after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to commence annexation of the occupied territory, which the UN and EU says violates international law, Abbas promised retaliation. So, will Israel push forward its annexation policy? Guests: Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of the Arab American Institute Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director of Israel's Likud Party