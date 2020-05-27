World Share

Protests over black man’s deadly encounter with police

The words ‘I can’t breathe’ are familiar. They were uttered in 2014 by Eric Garner - an unarmed black man, who died when a police officer held him in an illegal chokehold in New York. Six years later, the same words. This time in Minnesota. George Floyd was apprehended on Monday by police and pinned to the ground by the neck, even after his body went limp. Reagan Des Vignes reports on the case that’s just the latest event to turn the spotlight on race relations in the US. #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #policebrutality