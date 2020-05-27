POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European Commission unveils $827B COVID-19 recovery plan | Money Talks
07:29
BizTech
European Commission unveils $827B COVID-19 recovery plan | Money Talks
The European Commission has unveiled plans for a $827 billion coronavirus recovery fund, as Europe faces its worst economic crisis since the 1930s. It includes more than $550 billion in grants for EU members worst-hit by the pandemic, as well as loans, which are favoured by the so-called frugal northern nations. The bailout still needs the approval of all 27 member states and many businesses are hoping for a quick consensus. For more, we spoke to Michele Geraci in Rome. He's an economist and former under-secretary of state at Italy's Ministry of Economic Development. #EuropeanUnion #Coronavirus #RecoveryFund
May 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?