POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germans fear job losses: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
05:00
World
Germans fear job losses: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - Consumer spending low as Germans fear job losses - More than 130 people contract COVID-19 after church service - Former soldier who molested his two children and others sentenced to 10 years - Far-right, radical left at odds over COVID-19 measures - Families make a splash as some pools reopen across the country Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​
May 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?