Pandemic unleashes new wave of US layoffs | Money Talks
For a tenth straight week more than two million Americans have applied for jobless benefits. That's taking the total to more than 41 million unemployed people since the start of the pandemic. Separate data shows, the US economy shrank faster than expected at 5% in the first quarter. The economic pain from the virus is deepening, as the tally of coronavirus deaths in the US has surpassed 100,000. Mickey Levy in New York gave us more insight on the topic. He's chief economist for the Americas and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #UnitedStates #Unemployment #Coronavirus
May 28, 2020
