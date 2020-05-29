POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel Pushes Forward Annexation Plans | Will Tourists Come Back?
Israel Pushes Forward Annexation Plans | Will Tourists Come Back?
Days after forming a government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced their push to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. International condemnation has already poured in, with Israel's plans blasted as illegal. In response, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he will cut all security cooperation with Israel. So, is the two-state solution dead? Plus, Turkey is reopening its restaurants, cafes and beaches and domestic flights will resume in June. But will tough, new safety measures be enough to bring travellers back? Guests: Aida Touma Sliman Member of the Knesset Asa Winstanley Associate Editor at the Electronic Intifada Emin Cakmak Chairman of the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council​ Sinan Koseoglu General Manager at JW Mariott Istanbul Bosphorus
May 29, 2020
