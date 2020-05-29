POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York's horse racing tracks to reopen without fans | Money Talks
New York’s horse racing tracks to reopen without fans | Money Talks
Most professional sports events have been postponed or cancelled because of lockdown measures. But, horse racing has bucked the trend, continuing without crowds. In New York, the governor recently announced the industry will saddle up again on June the 1st. That's welcome news after a disruption that's caused economic hardship, as Katie Gregory reports. #NewYork #HorseRacing #Coronavirus
May 29, 2020
