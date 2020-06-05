POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
America in Turmoil | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
The US is bracing to see how President Trump, law enforcement agencies and the military will respond to growing #protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by white police officers. Despite the president’s threats to unleash the military, thousands of people continue to take to the streets to express their anger over what they see as a culture of racism within police departments throughout the country. It’s a divisive, painful moment in the United States. But will the protesters’ call for accountability be heard? Could this moment be a catalyst for systemic change? And can we trust that this will end peacefully? Guests: Anthony Scaramucci White House Director of Communications (July 2017) Marc Morial President of the National Urban League & Mayor of New Orleans (1994-2002) Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
June 5, 2020
