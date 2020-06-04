POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
25:10
World
Is Brazil's Bolsonaro the 'Trump of the Tropics?'
'So what? What do you want me to do?' is how Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro responded when asked about the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases in the country. He calls it 'the little flu' and has blamed everyone from his health minister to the media for the crisis. So, is this right-wing populist placing his political survival above the health and welfare of the people? Guests: Otaviano Canuto Former Vice President of the World Bank Chayenne Polimedio Fellow with the Political Reform Program at New America Julio Morais Executive Director for the Public Administration Institution
June 4, 2020
