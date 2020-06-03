POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump administration to ban Chinese passenger flights | Money Talks
00:34
BizTech
Trump administration to ban Chinese passenger flights | Money Talks
The US government has announced it will ban all flights by Chinese-owned airlines, escalating a battle in the skies between the two countries. The decision by the Trump administration is a response to Chinese authorities prohibiting US flights from resuming operations to China. Washington says Beijing's move violates an existing agreement between the two governments. #USChina #TradeRelations #FlightBan
June 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?