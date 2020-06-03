POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US protests put spotlight on racial inequality | Money Talks
05:21
BizTech
US protests put spotlight on racial inequality | Money Talks
Protests sparked by the killing of an African American man by white police officers in Minneapolis continue to spread across the US. Demonstrators are calling for an end to racial injustice that systematically deprives blacks and other minorities of equal rights and economic opportunities. In the educational system, college enrollment rates are lowest among African Americans. For more, we spoke to Larry Ivory, chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. #ANTIRACISM #USPROTESTS #EQUALRIGHTS
June 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?