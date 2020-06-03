POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France rolls out contact-tracing app as country reopens | Money Talks
02:38
BizTech
France rolls out contact-tracing app as country reopens | Money Talks
Contact-tracing technology has been described as a crucial tool for helping to combat the spread of COVID-19. France has begun rolling-out a mobile app called StopCovid. The government hopes it will bring the country with one of the highest infection rates in Europe out of lockdown more quickly. But as Miranda Lin reports, not everyone in France is ready to hit download just yet. #France #ContactTracing #StopCovid
June 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?