Swedish government admits to mishandling of COVID-19 outbreak | Money Talks

The architect behind Sweden's relaxed response to the coronavirus outbreak now admits it was a mistake that led to more deaths. The state epidemiologist and other government officials had been insisting that shutting down the economy was not the right approach. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the admission could lead to longer travel restrictions from Sweden's neighbours. For more on this, Tino Sanandaji joined us from Stockholm. He's an economist and researcher at the Institute of Economic History at the Stockholm School of Economics. #Sweden #Covid19 #InfectionRate