Zoom Video Communications reports revenue spike amid pandemic | Money Talks

For many fortunate enough to have kept their jobs during COVID-19 lockdowns, the video conference platform Zoom has been an indispensable tool. The company just had its best quarter ever, and it's on track for a record year. As Paolo Montecillo reports, Zoom's expected to sustain its success as work-from-home arrangements are likely here to stay. And we spoke to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in Princeton, New Jersey. #Zoom #Skype #MicrosoftTeams
June 4, 2020
