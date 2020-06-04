World Share

START-UP SUCCESS: How to get your own business right

Can you rely on others these days to provide you with a living? - companies, jobs, wages, pensions and so on? Maybe it's time to do it all yourself. Jose Cayasso CEO of Slidebean Matt Kuppers CEO & Founder of Startup Manufactory Endrit Kromidha Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.